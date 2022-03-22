TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After strong storms and tornadoes swept through East Texas on Monday, many communities were affected.

KETK has compiled a list of helpful resources for those who need assistance after the severe weather.

Houston County

The community is having an Emergency Relief Drive. Organizers are asking for water, cleaning supplies, toiletries/hygiene products, towels, and non-perishable food.

The items may be dropped off at Mimsys BBQ, Crockett Civic Center, Betty Boops, Keshia’s Cafe, Crockett Medical Center and Cowboy Trailer Sales.

For specific needs, people may contact Katie Dowell at 936-465-0584.

Upshur County

New Beginnings Baptist Church

The church is helping people in Gilmer. If you need help at your home, you may fill out the following form, here.

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is also teaming up with New Beginnings church. They are going to have tarps and crews there.

They have asked for the following donations:

Baby wipes

Gas Cans with Gas (To donate/leave)

Bar Oil

Pre-mixed Fuel (Tru-Fuel)

Chainsaws

Water

Gatorade

Granola Bars/Portable snack items

Peanut Butter, Jelly, Bread

To request help, you may call the church at (903) 797-5552 or Habitat for Humanity at (903) 236-0900.

Valley View Baptist Church

The church in Gilmer has opened their doors to offer shelter to the community. They are located on 7618 Gardena Road. Pastor Jeffrey said if you need a place to stay you should come on out.

Nacogdoches County

Love INC is helping people who want to volunteer or donate after severe weather ripped through the Cushing area. If people would like to donate or if they need assistance they can reach Love INC at 936-569-8555. Volunteer applications can also be made online by clicking here.

If you know of any other organizations that were not listed that are helping those affected by severe weather, you may let us know by emailing us at cmiranda@ketk.com.