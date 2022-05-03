TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Rainy conditions and damaging wind gusts are two things East Texans have gotten used to over the past month. As we get ready for another round of severe weather possibly on Thursday, it seems like every other week we have severe weather.

For those who are still rebuilding from the last storms, they are having a tougher time than most of us. For many people who live in East Texas they love the beauty the area brings.

However, the trees in the piney woods can be bad news for homeowners during storm, especially if you house is already damaged.

“There’s no such thing a safe tree period. Okay? there’s no such things, there’s not a safe tree in our county, there are trees there are much safer than others,” says Eric Artmire, Artmire’s Urban Forestry.

Tree removal and roofing companies are backed up since the last storm. Employees say being this swamped, comes with the territory during this time of year.

“It’s middle of storm season in East Texas so you never know what’s going to happen so definitely be prepared and watch your surroundings and the weather obviously,” says Devon Bell, Advantage Roofing.

If part of a tree was to fall on top of your home, the experts say this is what you should do:

“Whenever you know when a tree limb falls on a house the first thing you want to do is take the limb out of the roof and cover it especially since there’s more rain coming.’ Devon Bell, Advantage Roofing

Here’s what you can do before the showers come in:

“Get out there and check your tress and look for hangers or limbs that are maybe in a different angle,” says Artmire.

Despite business booming, the experts say they want to see everyone in East Texas be safe.

“Just be careful about the tree limbs because when those trees come down they can cause a lot of damage… we need to protect our homes from obviously more damage,” says Bell.

If you’re home is damaged and need some quick help, experts say the best thing to do is to call a certified roofer before the weather comes in on Thursday.