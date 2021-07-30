How East Texas families can get rental assistance after the eviction moratorium ends Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Starting Sunday, on Aug 1, President Biden will end the eviction moratorium across the entire country, and East Texas families will be able to apply for housing once again.

For families still struggling to make ends meet, one local program will offer financial assistance.

The Great East Texas Community Assistance Program (GETCAP) has helped residents trying to meet rent and avoid evictions.

“We have already helped many families,” Karen Swanson, of GETCAP, said.

GETCAP has an online application for families in need of rental assistance to fill out and receive government subsidies.

Families are urged not to wait until the last minute to apply for housing assistance.

“If people wait until the last minute, we might out of some families. The time to apply is now,” Teresa Bank of GETCAP said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic caused families to fall behind on rent, GETCAP is working to help them fight the housing crisis. They also have a Fill the Bus and Project S.O.S. to help families ahead of the school year.

Statistics according to Filterbuy show that approximately 1,555,732 Texan homeowners are behind on their mortgages.

Some didn’t even qualify because of the evictions that they had on the records.

“There’s a family who was evicted during the winter snowstorm and has been living in a motel for the past six months,” Tasha Prentice of the East Texas Crisis Center said.

But the housing crisis isn’t just affecting East Texans. State Numbers are alarming with the Share of adults behind on payments at risk of eviction/foreclosure at 35.1%.

Approximately 555,763 adults are behind on payments and at risk of eviction/foreclosure.

GETCAP will continue to help families to make rent.