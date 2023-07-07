FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — With temperatures in East Texas continuing to be in the 90s, going out on the water is a popular trend. But below the surface, is something that could spread in some East Texas lakes.

“We have species like Giant Salvinia that can easily be trapped between a boat and the bunks are caught up on the motor the license plate and get moved to a new lake,” said Monica McGarrity with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Along with Giant Salvinia, Zebra Mussels, another invasive species, are found in 31 Texas lakes across six river basins and once they become established in a lake, nothing can be done to control or eradicate them.

Micah Wolfe, who is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort, mentioned a few things you need to do after docking your boat.

“Keep your boat dry and drain your live well especially if you’re moving from one lake to another,” said Wolfe. “Another thing that comes into play is your minnows. You need to have a receipt for your minnows because they don’t want minnows being transported from one lake to another for the very same concerns. “

Cleaning, drying and draining your boat seems simple but McGarrity said many people don’t do it because of the time it takes.

“Crowding at boat ramps, that can be a big issue and lack of places to clean out your boats,” she added. “People don’t believe that everyone else is doing it”

Wolfe added that it doesn’t take a lot of effort.

“Just washing it off with a water hose, “he said. “The zebra mussels can’t survive without water very long. So, the main aspect is just keep your boat try.”

Transporting prohibited invasive species from one lake to another is illegal.

The penalty for the first offense is a fine of up to $500. The penalty for a repeat offense is a fine of up to $2,000, and or up to 180 days in jail.