TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As more people start walking the trails, camping or doing work in their yards, poison ivy is something you have to look out for.

“I just stay away from it. Stay away from it,” Dr. Russell Wallace, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension said.

If you don’t know what you are looking for, poison ivy can be hard to pick out, but officials said there are some key identifiers to look for.

“It’s a three-leaf plant, if you don’t really know what it looks like it could be safe to avoid any three-leaf plant,” Dave Bieri, supervisor ranger for the New River Gorge National Park and Reserve said.

It can grow as a climbing or trailing vine, a shrub or even a small tree.

“Sometimes got a glossy green color to it, sometimes it could be a little reddish tint,” Bieri said.

If you are exposed to the plant it can take 12 to 36 hours before symptoms appear, and the itching begins.

“You can treat it topically, you can also get an oral treatment if you want to go topically, there’s several good ones out there, they’ve all got drying agents, which is important to keep it from spreading,” David Davis, pharmacy manager for Drug Emporium Tyler said.

Davis said not to scratch the affected area because it can lead to infection and cause it to spread.

“Can also add an oral treatment with some oral Benadryl that will help from the inside out, so to speak. And that will help reduce the swelling, inflammation, redness, and itching also,” Davis said.

Officials said if your bare skin comes in contact with poison ivy wash it immediately with soap and large amounts of water. If your pet comes in contact with poison ivy it won’t affect them, but you do need to wash them because they can transfer the oil to you.