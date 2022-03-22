TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather impacted several parts of Texas on Monday. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) shared how people may report property damage since storms produced large hail, damaging winds and dangerous tornadoes.

People can report damage to their homes or businesses through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The survey allows TDEM to know what was damaged and determine if the state qualifies for federal disaster assistance. This will also allow officials to know what items are immediately needed.

“By providing details through the iSTAT damage survey, Texans can notify emergency management officials about the extent of damage sustained during this severe weather event,” said Nim Kidd, Texas Emergency Management Chief. “Texans are encouraged to assist the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including important details about any losses.”

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on March Severe Weather. TDEM created a video about the iSTAT survey, and it can be found here.

It is voluntary to report damage through iSTAT, and it is not the same as notifying an insurance agency about damage. This does not mean one will receive disaster relief assistance.

The state and TDEM have also positioned resources to help with the wildfires in Texas. Wildfire resources for Texans, including the iSTAT survey can be accessed on the TDEM website.

TDEM continues to support local officials’ ongoing response efforts to the severe weather and wildfire threats utilizing field staff and activating resources through the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC).