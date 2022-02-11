TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As we get ready to have many people over for the Super Bowl, our toilets may not be ready.

The experts at Rudd Plumbing in Tyler are prepared to help East Texans, but they are asking for people’s patience.

“Got so many others we’re taking care of at that point,” said Greg Rudd, with Rudd Plumbing.

The toilet is important in homes, but what might be even more important is how mindful we can be about what we put in it.

“Wipes (and) stuff (that) are considered non-biodegradable in other words they need to go in waste baskets. They don’t need to be flushed down the drain line because they will cause a blockage. They don’t break down. They have fiber in them. They have real fibers that causes blockage,” said Tommy Griffin, with Rudd Plumbing.

Putting the wrong foods like uncut vegetables, oil and even chips, which absorb water and expand, can damage your water system.

Experts said if you’re at someone’s house and you see the disposal or toilet problem, tell the owner immediately.

“If you see a problem let the owner know, that way you know it doesn’t keep going on and on and it damages the inside of your house,” said Rudd.

For employees at Rudd Plumbing, this is the bottom line:

“If the restroom is not working people are going to be upset. And, have a good day. Have a good Super Bowl party,” said Griffin.

Remember to think before you flush and put food down your sink.