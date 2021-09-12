How to be prepared for Tropical Storm Nicholas

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas, the 15th named storm in the Atlantic basin, formed Sunday morning and rain chances will increase starting Monday in parts of East Texas, but heavy rain could impact the area on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Before the storm comes, it is important to be prepared and there are certain steps Texans can make to be prepared.

Before landfall

Fill your tank

Get sandbags to prepare for possible flooding

Create a disaster supply kit

In some cases, sandbags can prevent floodwaters from entering your home. Purchase sandbags if you may need them, and be sure to fill them up ahead of time.

Assess your risk for flooding. Do you live in a flood plain, in a low-lying area, or along the coast? Are there creeks and streams nearby that fill up when it rains? Are there low-lying areas near or around your home’s perimeter?

Ensure trees and shrubs around your home are well trimmed.

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

Secure outdoor furniture, potted plants, lawn ornaments, and bar-b-que grills.

Turn off propane tanks.



Get an insurance checkup

Check in with your insurance company and remember that flood insurance may be separate



What to do during the storm

Keep your Disaster Supply Kit handy so you can grab it and go in case you must evacuate suddenly.

Don’t underestimate the power of floodwaters. They can move swiftly, often faster than they appear. They are very dangerous. A car will float in only a few inches of swiftly moving water.

Turn around don’t drown. Water can look like it’s only a few inches deep when it’s actually several feet deep. All it takes is one foot of water to make a car or SUV float.

Monitor radio or TV for information.

Check in with family/friends so they know your location and that you are safe.

What to do after the storm

Don’t enter your home if the electricity may still be on

Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long sleeves, and gloves when cleaning up.

Help prevent mold by disinfecting household items with a bleach solution.

Downed power lines are a serious electrocution hazard. Never touch downed power lines or any objects that are in contact with them, including water.

If you smell gas, call the gas company. Do not smoke, use your cell or landline phone, light candles, or use matches near gas leaks.

Discard food from your refrigerator if it has reached room temperature. If in doubt, throw it out.

Poisoning from carbon monoxide is an avoidable hazard during power outages. Never use generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills inside your home, garage, or near open windows, doors, or vents. Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that can build up and cause sudden illness and death. If you feel dizzy, light-headed, or nauseous, seek immediate medical attention.

When clearing debris, look out for broken glass and exposed nails. Seek medical attention for any puncture type injuries.

Disaster supply kit

3-5 day supply of food and water (1 gallon of water per person per day) Remember to replace food and water every six months

Battery-powered radio/NOAA weather radio

Flashlight and extra batteries Typical household batteries have shelf life of 5-10 years

First aid kit with any necessary medicine Note that most over-the-counter medicine expires after one year

Whistle to signal for help

Cleaning supplies

Wrench/pliers to turn off utilities

Cell phone with charger, inverter or solar charger

Cash (ATMs and credit card readers might not work)

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

