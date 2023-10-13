CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said that Cherokee County is reportedly facing armyworm infestations.

“There were many reports of armyworm infestations as pasture conditions improved. Cherokee County reported that some producers began spraying for armyworms while others decided to cut forages they had instead of spraying,” the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said.

According to an article from the service, armyworm eggs are laid at the base of host plants in clusters of 50 or more. The eggs hatch and armyworm larvae emerge to eat for two to three weeks before they enter their pupa stage and emerge from the soil as moths which mate and lay more eggs.

The larvae can feed on agricultural plants but primarily eat Bermuda grass, ryegrass, fescue and bluegrass, according to Aggieturf.

Two fall armyworm larvae. Photo courtesy of Casey Reynolds, PhD and AggieTurf

In the maize field, the armyworm attack the maize leaves, causing damage to the maize leaves, causing major losses to the maize itself. Maize is damaged by the fall armyworm Spodoptera frugiparda. attack of The fall armyworms on maize or corn crop. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fall armyworm pupae on the ground. Photo courtesy of Casey Reynolds, PhD and AggieTurf

A cluster of fall armyworm eggs. Photo courtesy of Casey Reynolds, PhD and AggieTurf

An adult fall armyworm moth. Photo courtesy of Casey Reynolds, PhD and AggieTurf

A football field damaged by armyworms. Photo courtesy of Casey Reynolds, PhD and AggieTurf

If your land is being invaded by armyworms, there are steps you can take to combat these pesky soldiers. According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension the following insecticides, listed with product names and grazing restrictions, can fight armyworms:

For pastures carbaryl (Sevin®) (14 days) malathion (0 days) methomyl (Lannate®) (7 days) methyl parathion (Penncap®-M) (15 days) Dipel®(0 days)

For lawns and turf halofenozide (Mach® 2) bifenthrin (Talstar®) cyfluthrin (Tempo®, Bayer Advanced®) carbaryl (Sevin®) permethrin (multiple brands) spinosad (Conserve® and others)



For more information about armyworms, visit AggieTurf online.