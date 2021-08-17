How to find COVID-19 vaccines in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations steadily on the rise in Texas, vaccines are still available for those who want them.

There are many resources to find COVID-19 vaccines in your area. According to the CDC, the federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all eligible people living in the United States.

Online

To find vaccines online, you can visit vaccines.gov. Click the blue “Find COVID-19 Vaccines” button to search.

There, you can put in your zip code, search radius and even pick which vaccine you want (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson). Click “Search for Vaccines” and the site will provide a map and a list of available vaccine providers for your search criteria.

The list might not include every available location, as more vaccination providers and pharmacies are being added.

NET Health also offers an online list of available vaccination clinics. Go to nethealthcovid19.org and click on “Get Vaccinated”.

On the next page, you will see guidelines for each clinic and a list of mobile COVID vaccine clinics.

Locally, you can make a vaccine appointment with CHRISTUS by visiting their website at christushealth.org/trinity/clinic/coronavirus.

On the website, you can click the blue box on the homepage that says “Connect with CHRISTY” and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online through a chat box.

Phone

You can call 1-833-832-7067 (toll free) for referral to a local vaccine provider, per the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The national vaccine finder hotline can be found toll free at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

There are English and Spanish lines you can text your zip code to find your vaccine, childcare, and free rides to clinics.

GETVAX (438829) for English

VACUNA (822862) for Spanish

You can make a direct, local appointment with UT Health East Texas by calling 903-877-5152 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their clinic is at the UT Health North Campus at 11937 U.S. Hwy. 271 North, on the first floor of the Riter Center.

If you were unable to book online with CHRISTUS, you can call 844-606-DOCS to make an appointment.

Mobile vaccine program

There is a Texas mobile vaccine program that gives businesses and people who are homebound the ability to schedule free mobile vaccinations.

Texas businesses, groups, or civic organizations with five or more individuals who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated can call 844-90-TEXAS (844-908-3927) and select Option 3 to schedule a visit.

(844-908-3927) and select to schedule a visit. Texans who are homebound can call 844-90-TEXAS (844-908-3927) and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to come to their home.

Vaccination services for people with disabilities

People with disabilities needing assistance getting vaccinated can contact the Disability Rights Texas Hotline (DRTx Vaccine Hotline) by phone or email, at 1-800-880-8401 or vaccine@DRTx.org.

Additionally, the National Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) can be accessed at 888-677-1199 or DIAL@n4a.org for vaccine help.

Vaccine facts

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for anyone over the age of 18. Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone over the age of 12.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are two-dose products, while Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

The CDC is expected to recommend a booster dose for all Americans eight months after their second dose of the shot.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another.