TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With gas prices on the rise, some East Texans are left wondering how to find gas for the lowest prices. There are a few resources available that will assist drivers in paying less at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas is $3.72, which is a 44 cent increase from one week ago. The current national average is $4.06.

Here are a few resources to use when looking for cheaper gas prices:

GasBuddy

GasBuddy is an app that allows drivers to report nearby prices at local gas stations to help save money on gas.

Geico’s local gas prices feature will compile a list of gas prices near your current location that can be sorted by price and distance.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru is an app available on Apple and Android devices that helps drivers save money at the pump by listing local gas prices.

Google Maps

Google maps will bring up nearby gas stations based on your location with prices listed.

Waze

Waze, an app used for navigation, has a feature that will show the nearest gas stations with their current prices.