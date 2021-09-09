How to keep track of COVID cases in your child’s school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As COVID-19 continues making its way through East Texas, several school districts have taken it upon themselves to keep track of active cases.
Schools are required to report weekly to the Department of State Health Services, though those numbers are at least a week old by the time they’re reported. Schools with their own COVID dashboards are able to report numbers in real time.
KETK has compiled a list of East Texas school districts that have their own COVID-19 case count dashboards.
- Alba-Golden ISD
- Alto ISD
- Arp ISD
- Athens ISD
- Avinger ISD
- Beckville ISD
- Big Sandy ISD
- Bullard ISD
- Carlisle ISD
- Carthage ISD
- Cayuga ISD
- Center ISD
- Central Heights ISD
- Chireno ISD
- Como-Pickton ISD
- Corrigan-Camden ISD
- Cumby ISD
- Dekalb ISD
- Eustace ISD
- Frankston ISD
- Garrison ISD
- Gilmer ISD
- Gladewater ISD
- Grand Saline ISD
- Hallsville ISD
- Hawkins ISD
- Henderson ISD
- Jacksonville ISD
- Kennard ISD
- LaPoynor ISD
- Latexo ISD
- Longview ISD
- Lufkin ISD
- Marshall ISD
- Martin’s Mill ISD
- Mineola ISD
- Mount Pleasant ISD
- Murchison ISD
- Nacogdoches ISD
- New Boston ISD
- New Summerfield ISD
- Onalaska ISD
- Rains ISD
- Tatum ISD
- Troup ISD
- Tyler ISD
- Union Hill ISD
- Van ISD
- Waskom ISD
- West Sabine ISD
- Westwood ISD
- Whitehouse ISD
- Winona ISD
Schools not listed above did not appear to have COVID-19 counts available on their website.
Earlier this week, the East Texas region broke its own record for number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Currently, there are 981 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in East Texas regions, according to information from the DSHS. In Texas there are 13,486 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.