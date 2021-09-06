How to keep yourself and others safe while grilling on Labor Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Millions of Americans are gearing up to spend this Labor Day around the grill. But before you light up, you’ll want to be sure not to send your guests home ill.

Food-borne illness is a serious health threat for Americans. Public health officials say at least 48 million people become ill with the disease every year.

They also say many cases can be prevented by adopting safe food-handling practices, like what to do with the food after you take it off the grill.

“If you’re not gonna eat that hot food right away, set it to the side of the grill rack, not right over the charcoal so it doesn’t overcook and that will keep your hot food hot. You can also keep your cold food cold, like potato salad or pasta salad by serving it on a bed of ice.” KRISTINA BEAUGH, USDA FOOD SAFETY

According to the USDA, there are three temperatures to remember: