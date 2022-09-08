TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lightning strikes are inevitable but there are some things homeowners can do to prevent serious damage.

Wednesday’s severe storms left a house under construction in flames. Officials believe lightning is to blame.

When a new house is built you can ask your contractor to protect the electrical box on the outside of the house. Reinforcement steel or rebar will stop the electric current from exploding.

“So what the rebar does, usually you will take a 20 foot stick of rebar that goes along the beam that’s inside the concrete, and it comes out wherever the breaker box is,” said Todd Morgan with the Higginbotham Brothers.

If the home is a product of old construction, power surges are an affordable option to prevent electrical overload. These surges are available at any local hardware store.

It is also helpful to know what your homeowners insurance covers before it is too late.

“You want to ask specifically ‘what type of weather parral am I covered for?’” David Lewis with State Farm Insurance said.

Lewis said more than 70% of people are underinsured.

“You need to make sure you have a deductible set to if one of these losses happen in one of these weather events, you can easily pay that deductible so your loss is taken care of,” he said.

A policy does not always mean weather damage is automatically covered.