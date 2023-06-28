TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Over the last couple of days, temperatures over much of East Texas were nearly triple digits. It’s critical to know how to handle this heat.

“I have even heard stories lately that people have been dropping like flies,” said Ryan Dupre, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at CHRISTUS Human Performance Center.

This heat currently over much of the area is dangerous, even lethal. That’s why it’s important to know how to protect yourself against the sun’s effects.

Dupre said hydrating your body is the biggest key.

“If you know that you’re going to be outside, hydrate beforehand,” he said. “Start hydrating early. Not just an hour or two before you go outside or before you go play any sports. Start hydrating the moment you wake up in the morning.”

Another vital tip is eating right.

“Make sure you’re fueling your body with proper things. Good fruits. Good protein. Good carbs. Staying away from fast food. Staying away from soft drinks,” added Dupre.

Dupre explained what these high temperatures can do to the body.

“It breaks it down immediately,” he added. “If you’re not hydrated or your playing sports outside or you’re doing yard work or construction, It’s going to take a toll on your body.”

He tells us what to look for if a person is in trouble due to the conditions.

“You’ll start to see that frustrate skin. You’ll start to feel disoriented. Your reaction time will start getting a little bit slower,” Dupre said.

People in need could be the most affected. That’s why TXU Energy, PATH and Meals On Wheels teamed up on Wednesday to provide thousands of fans for residents who need them the most.

Congressman Nathaniel Moran also provided a helping hand.

“There’s a lot of families struggling these days with the heat element,” said Moran. “They don’t have air conditioning and they’re dealing with 100+ degree weather every single day. We need fans in their hands.”

This year, TXU Energy donated $5,000 to provide fans for Tyler-area families in need. About 1,200 fans were handed out.