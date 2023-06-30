TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dumping trash in an unauthorized zone is a crime in the state of Texas, and the East Texas Council of Governments, or ETCOG, is finding ways to combat it.

Illegal dumping happens when a person leaves junk or litter at a place that is not an approved solid waste site. On Thursday, ETCOG announced their new reporting system that is designed to combat illegal dumping.

The system is called Report Illegal Dumping, or RID, and guides users through the reporting process with easy-to-follow instructions. Users can create and submit a report by giving a description of the incident, a photo of the dumped material and the location. Reports are sent to local law enforcement, who follow-up to address the issue.

Using a report number, you can track the status of your illegal dumping report.

“Our solid waste advisory committee is committed to keeping our communities clean and safe,” said ETCOG’s Economic Development Specialist, Lisa Smith. “The new reporting system has been funded by recommendation of the committee to allow East Texans to be part of the solution to minimizing environmental damage. This is a significant step forward in our efforts to combat illegal dumping and improve the quality of life for residents in our region.”

The reporting system is available online.