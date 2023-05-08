TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With severe weather season in full swing, knowing the do’s and don’t’s when there is lightning can be the difference between life and death.

It can happen in the blink of an eye — lightning strikes can be a scary sight for many.

There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings when it comes to lightning and what you should do.

Living in East Texas, some people see it all too often.

“First and foremost, some people think that lighting can’t strike the same place twice and that’s not true,” said Charlie Woodrum Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy explained further.

“It is never safe to go under an object like a tree or some type of a fence, just anything that stands real tall. That’s just going to be a better conductor to that lightning because it’s a tall, exposed object,” explained Vickroy.

The most important advice is to check the forecast for thunderstorms and avoid being outdoors on those days.

“Even if it’s not raining in your area and you can see the storm coming, lightning can strike 10 to 15 miles away from the base of the thunderstorm,” said Vickroy.

Lightning strikes are considered rare, but a few cases happen every year.

The CDC shows lightning deaths have been highest in the summer months.

“It is one of the leading weather causes of deaths in the US, so it’s always good to be safe and be indoors when thunder roars,” said Vickroy.

But even indoors, Brad Morris with Patriot Electric Services said there can be dangers that strike.

“Lightning can hit a tree outside your home, you know say within a hundred yards, and can still create a surge and that can create problems in your house as far as your electronics and things go,” said Morris.

If you think your home has been affected by lightning, Morris suggests getting your home inspected by an electrician.

Some safety tips for when you make it safely indoors:

Avoid turning on the water because lightning can travel through a building’s plumbing.

Do not use anything connected to an electrical outlet.

Make sure to equip your home with whole-house surge protectors.

Experts also recommend staying off porches and concrete and backing away from windows and doors.