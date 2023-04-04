HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Within the last month, two cases in East Texas involving men pretending to be police officers have been reported.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was allegedly impersonating a Winnsboro Police Officer, David Browning.

“He came back up and approached myself and another detention officer that was with me and started talking in depth about being a Winnsboro police officer,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said this isn’t the first person they’ve caught and it’s a serious crime.

“The impersonating a public servant is a third-degree felony, so he’s looking at two to 10 years in the prison system and up to a $10,000 fine,” said Hillhouse.

Most of the time, individuals are in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles.

“If you feel uneasy, call your local law enforcement agency, call dispatch, tell them what’s going on, report what’s going on, report what you are seeing,” said Hillhouse.

It is important that if a suspicious car is following you, do not speed up and try to get away.

“Number one is call law enforcement and see if they can identify because if it is a peace officer in the State of Texas they are gonna be in contact with their dispatch,” said Hillhouse.

In Coffee City, police are looking for a person who has even pulled drivers over.

Officials said the impersonator is also dressed like an officer.

“Which is a higher charger where you have to display some kind of insignia or attempt to stop someone,” said Hillhouse.

These cases are rare. Sheriff Hillhouse said the trust isn’t lost with law enforcement.

“We’ve got a great community here in Henderson County. They support law enforcement and whenever they have any concerns, they don’t have any problems reaching out to us and try to work through anything that comes their way,” said Hillhouse.

The Coffee City Police Department is still asking for help in finding the man. He is described as a white man between 25 and 35-years-old, around 5’6” and between 165-190 lbs. He has been seen driving a black Tahoe with red and blue lights.

The man reportedly pulled people over in Tyler and Coffee City while wearing a tan or brown uniform.