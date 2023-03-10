TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This weekend, we are all springing forward one hour. May not seem like much, but it’s a great time to change batteries and reset your daily routine.

Experts recommend to use daylight savings time to check on and update essential things such as alarm batteries, dryer vents, grilling and your daily routine.

“Check the batteries in your smoke alarms and your carbon monoxide alarms,” said Peter Riley, Fire Chief of the Bullard Fire Department.

Dryer vents are also something you want to clean this weekend. “Check the vent going from the dryer to outside because, sometimes they can get clogged up on average we get 6,400 fires a year and United States that are related to dryers,” said Riley.

With better weather people also might be cooking outside. Grills should always be at least three feet away from other things, including buildings.

“If you have a gas grill make sure that you always light it with the grill it open so that you’re not getting a buildup off of gas inside the inside the grill. If you use a charcoal grill think about a place to leave your coals after you’re finished cooking,” said Riley.

Unfortunately, with the hour change we lose an hour of sleep. Stick to a consistent routine and consider getting into bed earlier.

“We are creatures of habit. And our bodies are meant to do certain things at certain times. Now everything just gets shifted by an hour, and it takes longer for our bodies to adjust to it,” said Dr.Shelby Harris, the Director of Sleep Health, Sleepopolis.

Eating healthy and exercising when you can will also help adjust to the time change.

Don’t forget to reset set those clocks on Sunday.