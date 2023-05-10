TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Title 42, a COVID-19-era immigration policy will expire on May 11.

For the past three years, immigrants were not able to come into the U.S. to protect public health during the pandemic.

“Here in East Texas we are a God-fearing community. I fear God, not immigrants,” said immigration attorney, Belinda Martinez Arroyo.

Already thousands of migrants are lining up at the border for a chance to be processed in.

“What’s going to come back in place is the laws in place before the COVID-19,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo said that there is a huge misconception from both sides of the border.

“Let me be clear, the lifting of the Title 42 order does not mean our border is open. In fact, it is the contrary,” said Director of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Many question, how East Texans will be affected.

Arroyo said she doesn’t think the communities in East Texas will be affected much now or in the future.

“I think we are far enough from the border that we are not going to see any true effects of anything going on at the border,” said Arroyo.

She acknowledged an increase in illegal immigration in the past few years and some of the crimes committed.

“Here are so many victims of this crime who are taking pills that are completely unaware the fentanyl is laced onto those pills by Mexican drug cartels and so we need to be involved in an education program across the state,” said Governor Gregg Abbott.

She said to not be driven by fear.

“A portion of them may be doing those things and are doing those things, just like many of our people and in our community are doing those things. A lot of them are also doing a lot of great things in our communities,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo encourages the East Texas community to look beyond the issues.

“We have a community in East Texas to have conversations with not just our law enforcement but more with our congressman and say ‘What are you doing? How are you coming to the table?'” said Arroyo.

Border patrol said up to 11,000 migrants are waiting to cross the border as soon as Title 42 is lifted and from there they will spread north.