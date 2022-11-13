HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — East Texans in Hughes Springs are still feeling the impact of the tornado that tore through two weeks ago. At the First Assembly of God Church, they set up a disaster assistance center to help support those in need.

“The community has just come together and it’s just day after day after day, just bringing food you know what the people need,” said Carol Stewart, volunteer.

When communities experience a disaster, people come together to support one another and that is something special to the town of Hugh Springs.

“Us being able to provide these resources for them… really every person should have the opportunity to go and try to help these people just opens your eyes and these people are so grateful for what they have received and most of them, I don’t think ever expected this type of help,” said Samuel Prihoda.

The church offers food, personal care items, and clean-up supplies, volunteers also offer to help clean up debris. Carol Stewart has been helping put together the assistance center since the morning after the tornado.

“It’s been tiring but also it’s been rewarding when people come in they lost their homes, they lost everything and you get to give them something,” said Stewart.

Volunteers have a specific route where they will deliver to people in need. Some days they also offer hot meals. Members of the church say they received donations from Convoy of Help and Vanguard Ford. Several other businesses donated as well and church members said they are thankful for all of the help they are receiving.