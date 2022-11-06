HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy said that Hughes Springs City Hall is salvageable, even after sustaining heavy storm damage on Friday evening.

According to Chief Kennedy, the building’s roof collapsed, windows broke and various rooms received rain damage but the buildings records are intact.

Chief Kennedy said that they are going to have get the windows replaced and a new roof but that the building isn’t as damaged as they originally thought. He added that the Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department building is a total loss and will have to be replaced entirely.

City Hall will remain locked, so residents will either have to knock or make an appointment to be let in while repairs are being made in the next few days, according to Chief Kennedy.

Chief Kennedy added that he wanted to thank a local storage facility for taking in their fire trucks while they work on replacing their fire department.