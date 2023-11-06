TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a human skull was found at a home in the 12100 block of Greenbriar Lake Road on Monday.

Officials said that a call came in around 8:30 a.m. from a third-party who reported that a skull was found. Deputies eventually learned the reported location about an hour later and arrived at the home.

According to a press release, an occupant of the home lead the deputies to a closet next to the home’s dining room, where the skull was found. The skull was reportedly on a shelf in the closet behind several other items placed in front of it.

The resident reported that he and his wife found the skull while cleaning out the closet for a remodeling project. According to the sheriff’s office, no other remains have been found at the home.

“The skull will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensic analysis,” said Sheriff Larry Smith.

Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the scene. Officials said more information will be released when it’s available.