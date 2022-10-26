TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight.

Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they were extremely busy on Wednesday with customers coming in to buy a chance at becoming a millionaire.

“A lot of businesses are coming through, and everybody wants to do pools, I’ve got family, I’ve got everybody coming through. It has just been nonstop all day long,” said Perry.

One customer came in with his family to purchase a ticket and shared how he would spend the Powerball jackpot if he got the big win.

“Pay my debts off, pay my tires, and get a nice home, nice car, and my family, bless my family,” said Roderick Jones, Tyler resident.

It’s typical for people to come in to buy scratch-off and lottery tickets. But on Wednesday, East Texans were eager to buy their tickets for one of the biggest Powerball jackpots in history.

“It’s been crazy all day long I have been just pushing, pushing because everyone wants to win the Powerball,” said Perry.

KETK News spoke to lottery customers who said they were hopeful, as the money would go a long way.

“I’m so proud I got me a Powerball, and hopefully we will win,” said Jones

The drawing will be broadcasted Wednesday night at 9:59 p.m., follow the countdown to announce the winner by clicking here.