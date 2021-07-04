Hundreds gather at Lake Jacksonville to celebrate Fourth of July

LAKE JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds of people gathered at Lake Jacksonville to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The days event started off with their annual Flotilla, a contest where people decorate their boats and dressed up as historical American figures like George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and the Statue of Liberty.

“People have American flags and streamers and balloons and they basically have a boat parade throughout the lake,” Maribeth Pappas, a Dallas resident said. “Everyone on the shores and on the lake houses are all hooting and hollering and waving at the boats so it’s just a really great all American feeling and a great way to start the Fourth of July.”

People came to the lake to relax, get some sun and take a swim with family and friends. Many people said they were excited to celebrate the holiday without COVID-19 restrictions.

“God has given us the clouds, sky, water, trees, shade, grass, family and friends,” Jeff Pappas, another Dallas resident said. “I couldn’t think of anything better than on a Fourth of July than being outside celebrating our great country’s independence.

A fireworks show at Lake Jacksonville will begin around 9:15 p.m. More than 100 boats will fill the lake while on-lookers watch from the shore.