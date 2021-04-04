Hundreds gather for Bergfeld Park Easter Service, use butterflies to teach children about the Resurrection

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds gathered at Bergfeld Park in Tyler to celebrate Easter Sunday after a year of turmoil and hardship.

Over 800 gathered at the park in partnership with Marvin United Methodist Church, many bringing their own blankets and lawn chairs to spread out on the grass to enjoy gospel music.

“So many people have been indoors watching online and so we really wanted to give not just our Marvin members but our community a chance to come out and worship and I’m in tears because it was such a blessed day.” Amy Kirby, Director of Connections Marvin United Methodist Church

The event was months in the making, with staff members booking the park back in November.

Families attending said that one thing the kids look forward to every year is the annual butterfly release that happens before the service.

The butterflies are meant to symbolize the life, death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. It simplifies things for children, explaining how a caterpillar makes a cocoon and soon turns into the butterfly they are holding.