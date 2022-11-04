TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hunting season is right around the corner, Nov. 5, and if you’re struggling to find land to hunt on, Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPWD) can help you get up to date on your permits and offers over 180 public hunting areas and drawn hunts that all hunters around Texas need.

Annual Public Hunting Permit

The Annual Public Hunting Permit provides nearly year-round hunting on almost one million acres of land.

With this permit you can hunt white-tailed deer, feral hogs, dove, quail, turkey, waterfowl, rabbit, squirrel and more on more than 180 hunting areas, including wildlife management areas, state parks and approximately 120 dove and small game areas leased from private landowners.

Regular Daily Hunt Permit

A regular permit is available for certain small game and waterfowl hunts. Regular permits are issued at the hunt area on a first-come first-served basis.

Drawn Hunts

The Public Hunt Drawing System provides opportunities to apply for a wide variety of supervised, drawn hunts including special drawings for both adults and youth hunters.

TPWD also offers E-Postcard selection hunts and special hunt package drawings for exotic wildlife and quality native animals on TPWD-managed lands as well as specially leased private properties.

Mentored Hunting Workshops

TPWD and partner organizations offer mentored hunting workshops to help introduce new hunters to the hunting experience and provide training on the skills needed to be successful in the field.

For all of your hunting season information, visit the Texas Parks & Wildlife website.

Below is the link that will show you all of the public hunting areas in Texas along with a picture of the public areas available in East Texas. Along with a video from a Pineywoods Wildlife game camera and a picture from East Texas ranch Buffalo Nickel Ranch game camera showing what we all hope to see in our respective game cameras this season.

Public Hunting Areas Interactive Map

(East Texas portion of Public Hunting Areas Map)

Video Courtesy of Texas Parks & Wildlife

Photo Courtesy of Buffalo Nickel Ranch