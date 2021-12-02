Huntington Highsteppers performing in the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor is Dec. 7, and an East Texas high school highsteppers team is getting a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform.

This has been a year in the making for the Huntington highsteppers. They will be traveling to Pearl Harbor this weekend and will have a jammed packed schedule. The team will be in Hawaii from Dec. 5-10.

“I am just extremely proud of them. I have pushed them since we found out last year honestly,” Huntington Highsteppers’ Coach Miranda Clifton said.

The highsteppers will be performing nine dances in a 30 minute time slot and they have put in hours of work to put the program together.

“I can’t believe that we get to experience something this huge in high school. Especially this is something people may never do in their lives and the fact we get to experience this now we have put a lot of hard work into it,” said Huntington Highsteppers Captain Malerie Clifton. “So I’m just proud of all of the girls and the dedication that it takes to put on something like this.“

The girls, ranging from age 14 to 18, have put their hearts into their performance dedicated to Pearl Harbor. Some girls even having connections to the tragedy.

“I actually had a great great uncle that was in Pearl Harbor and he almost died during it. So it’s kind of very emotional for our family too,” said Sydney Holder, member of the Huntington Highsteppers.

Now, they are days away from performing in front of our veterans and service members.

“I’m really thankful for our administration and our director, a lot of people would have turned it down so quick during COVID and just it’s a hard time for everybody and the fact we have people that are willing to work hard for us,” said Malerie Clifton.

This is truly once in a lifetime opportunity for the Huntington Highsteppers.