Huntington Highsteppers share experience of performing at 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Huntington Highsteppers attended the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 5 to perform for our veterans in Hawaii.

Despite the weather, the team had a packed schedule.

“We had some hard challenges while we were there and I am just really proud of our performance and just their character throughout the week,” said Malerie Clifton, Captain of the Huntington Highsteppers.

Clifton added that the team pulled through no matter what issue.

On Dec. 7, the Highsteppers performed nine dances.

“I loved being able to see all the different things that you don’t see here and all of the food and it was just amazing,” said Lanie Barrett, a 10th-grade Huntington Highstepper member. “I loved it.”

When they weren’t dancing, the team got a chance to tour ships, museums, and memorial sights. They hiked the Diamond Head and the Halona Blowhole, but the USS Arizona was the top of the list of favorite places visited by the girls.

“I would probably say going to the USS Arizona getting to see that and getting to see the ship it really just my heart hurt for the sailors that didn’t get to make it out because there was over 2,000 that were left in the Arizona,” said Chancy Dodd, Huntington Highsteppers co-captain. “It just broke my heart seeing the ship and just seeing the deck of it because 80 years ago those men had no clue what was about to happen.”

The girls participated in a flag folding ceremony and got to return home with that flag. They also got to lay wreaths in honor of those whose lives were lost 80 years ago.

“I am just very thankful we got to go and I will never think of Pearl Harbor the same way and I hope that everyone will get to experience that one day,” said Clifton

The Highsteppers said they now have a better understanding of what happened that day 80 years ago. It is something that they will never forget. The girls said they were honored they got the chance to travel to Hawaii and perform for the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.