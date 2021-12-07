Huntington Highsteppers to perform at 80th commemoration ceremony of attack on Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KETK) – The Huntington Highsteppers are set to perform at the 80th commemoration ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor called ‘Valor, Sacrifice and Peace.”

At 5:30 p.m. in Hawaii, which is 10:30 p.m. in East Texas, on Tuesday, the dance team will perform for the crowd at Pearl Harbor.

The highsteppers have also taken the time out to visit some of the sites and culture that Hawaii has to offer before their performance.

