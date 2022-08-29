ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Huntington man was indicted on Aug. 18 on a murder charge in connection to his wife’s death in May, according to court records.

Officials reported that on May 19, Christopher Marriott, 51, called 911 and told law enforcement that he and his wife were injured due to them both attempting suicide. He told authorities that his wife was successful in the act due to her being stronger, according to officials.

When investigators and Angelina County deputies arrived at the residence, Christopher was alert, but his wife Sandra Marriott was found dead, officials said.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Christopher caused the death of his wife and was arrested and charged with murder.