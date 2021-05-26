Hurricane Harbor opening new waterslides as summer season kicks off this weekend

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – With Memorial Day weekend just days away, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will be kicking off summer with three new water slides.

In an interview with KETK’s morning meteorologist Alex Moore, Hurricane Harbor Director Brad McClain gave him the details of the brand new Bonzai Pipeline.

The complex is three slides in one spot. The green is for newbies or young children while the orange and purple slides are for the more experienced thrill seekers.

The slides can be practically ridden by anyone of all ages. The height requirement is a measely 40 inches, or 3’4″.

McClain said that his favorite slide was the orange due to its high speed turns. He also said that the fiberglass design in the purple and orange slides gives it an optical illusion similar to strobe lights.

The park has over 40 rides and attractions for a kids zone, a lazy river and plenty of other slides to enjoy. Hurricane Harbor will be open every day of the summer starting on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased here.