TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program.

Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Bet Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out.

“We will be completely loaded with enormous cream cheese, glazed and strawberry cheesecake cinnamon rolls, giant fritters, our famous maple bacon bars and dozens of our most popular donuts,” the company said. “This is like the Black Friday of donuts.”

The emergency donut vehicle will be accepting cash, card “or cute puppies.”