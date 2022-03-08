TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With surging gas prices nationwide many people around the country are turning to hybrid cars to save money. In East Texas, that is not the case.

At J&L Auto Sales, Jimmy Brown said he hasn’t seen a high demand for hybrid cars because people in Texas travel so much for work or road trips. They just don’t have time to worry about charging their cars for six-eight hours at a time.

“Hybrids never did really catch on in Texas, I don’t believe. I can sell them occasionally, but people rather buy one that’s all gasoline when they come in,” Brown said.

Gas prices in East Texas have increased to $4. This is also causing people to choose cars over trucks.

Dealers mentioned truck sales have slowed down. Brown said East Texans are more concerned about how many miles a gallon a car gets, than how many miles it takes to fully charge.

“If you get 200-300 miles per charge you can’t go out of town much so you’re always going to need a gas car to do any traveling,” he said. “Unless you find a long extension cord to get you to Dallas and back, and I haven’t quite seen one that long yet.”

Experts also said hybrid cars don’t do well in the cold. In places like California, you’ll get the full charge but in Texas that battery life is cut in half when there is cold weather.