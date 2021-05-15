Arrest made after armed stand-off on I-20 near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An arrest was made after an armed stand-off on I-20 between Waskom and Marshall.

According to an officer on the scene, the arrest was made after five and half hours. Officials say the man was alone and wielded the weapon multiple times.

Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s office and Marshall police and Texas Rangers were on the scene in addition with Shreveport and Louisiana state police.

The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that started in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officers were able to spike the truck and the trailer on I-20 and quickly surrounded it.

Negotiators were with him for hours which eventually led to the arrest.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.