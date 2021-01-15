I-20 in Terrell shut down ‘expected’ until 8 p.m. due to downed power lines

TERRELL, Texas (KETK) – Interstate 20 at Terrell was shut down around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and is expected to remain closed until around 8 p.m. due to a damaged power poles being repaired by Oncor.

Earlier the city of Terrell said that fire department crews extinguished a fire behind a Motel 6 that stemmed from an arched power line. The power line stretched across Interstate 20 just west of Highway 34.

Oncor estimates 1,200 to 1,300 customers are without power including businesses in the Terrell area.

According to the Terrell Police Department, the shutdown is expected to extend till 8 p.m. and is warning people to expect power outages, shutdowns, and lots of traffic. Crews were reported to be on the scene working the problem.

Motorists traveling east were advised to take the Highway 34 service road and then to go to the Ranger Service Road.