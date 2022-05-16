LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman in Longview rang in her 100th birthday on Monday.

Georgia Adams celebrated with her friends and employees at Buckner Westminster Place, the senior community that she calls home.

“I am so grateful for the privilege to turn 100,” said Adams. When asked her advice for those wishing to also live a long life, she said, “Keep exercising, dancing and staying socially involved every chance you get.”

Adams is the second senior to turn 100-years-old this year at Buckner, and there are three other people who are part of the community’s centenarian club. She was born on May 16, 1922 in Amity, Missouri. During that year, the total population in the U.S. was 110 million.

The average annual household income was around $3,269, and it was 15 cents to buy a movie ticket. The Lincoln Memorial was also dedicated that year and F. Scott Fitzgerald called it the Jazz Age.

Adams participated in basketball in high school. She also played the violin and the large bass drum in marching band. Georgia married William Adams in 1941 in Bell Gardens, California. He worked in the railroad for many years before he passed away.

Adams’ family said she was also a successful saleswoman for World Book Encyclopedia. She was able to pay for her education and become a high school counselor. Adams moved to Westminster Place in 1983 and lived there for 27 years until 2010. She moved back in 2012 to be close to her son and family.

Adams enjoys gardening, reading, board games, traveling, woodworking and taking long walks and she really loves dancing.

“Our team at Westminster Place is always looking for ways to honor the amazing lives of our residents, from daily acts of service to celebrating their milestones,” said Crystal Muniz, Buckner Westminster Place Executive Director. “Mrs. Adams has lived an extraordinary life, and we are so blessed to be her home for this chapter of her life.”

Westminster Place, a Buckner Retirement Services community, is a nonprofit, faith-based senior living community in Longview offering 89 independent living apartments and patio homes for active adults aged 62 and above. The community also offers a continuum of care including 30 assisted living apartments, 25 memory care support residences and 20 private bedrooms in the Green House® homes for skilled and long-term nursing care.