TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Paul Gray is a United States Army veteran and a purple heart recipient from Tyler. He served in Iraq and is now trapped in the middle of the Russian invasion.

Gray, who owns a gymnasium in Ukraine, recently had to shut it down three weeks ago due to the crisis. With his business closed he had the choice to leave or stay, but he decided to stay.

“It’s his individual choice to make those types of decisions, and I can only pray and support,” said Jan Gray, Paul’s mother.

Paul told his mother that bombs were going off and shots were being fired. When she saw the news, Jan knew all she could do was put faith in her son’s decision and pray.

“They do hear the bombings that are taking place,” said Jan. “There is a video of him outside. People are going in and out and taking shelter. I don’t know if he was able to go out and see all the devastation in the surrounding areas.”

Paul and his friends were warned weeks before the invasion that it was coming.

Jan added that Paul and his friends, who have military experience, have been an influence on the Ukrainian community and have been helping others. Paul was prepared by stocking up on food, taking money out of the banks and getting ready for the worst.

“So, I am here at Sophia, the 25th. It’s Friday,” said Paul in a video. “The city is closed down and there are Russian jets overhead. Anyways, I’m doing okay. But, it should be a night.”

Paul can still contact his mother in Tyler. His apartment is in the heart of the attacks in Kyiv. His mother has told him to do what is right and honorable.