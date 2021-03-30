‘I can’t ever repay you’: 2 Longview police officers recognized for saving babies from choking

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Two Longview police officers are being recognized for saving babies from choking.

Officers Rodney Eubanks and Tyler Webb were presented with a life-saving award for acting quickly during some critical moments.

“He was just stuck in place, and the only thing he could do was his eyes were bulging. It was like gaging out and you could tell he wanted to do something, but he just couldn’t do it and that’s when he started kind of turning color,” said Sheila McFarlin, baby Kyler’s mother.

Kyler suffers from acid reflux, a condition his parents were aware of before his airway became blocked.

Baby Kyler was barely one-month-old when he started choking and turning blue.

His mother and father quickly called 911.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this. It was very scary,” said McFarlin.

The officer was down the block, and he arrived almost instantly.

“I asked the mother if I could hold the baby and I placed the baby down, looked in his mouth to make sure I didn’t see anything. I gave a few back thrusts or pats on the back,” said Rodney Eubanks, patrol officer.

Later, Kyler began breathing normally.

Officer Tyler Webb also saved another baby from a scary choking situation.

“A lot of our stuff that we are taught or really more learned traits (are) things that we get from when we see EMS personnel, firefighters, nurses,” said Webb.

Baby Kyler’s parents are also grateful for the officer’s help.

“I can’t ever repay you for that,” said Devonrick Brown, Kyler’s father.