LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Fueling up with contaminated gas is something you probably aren’t concerned with when you take that trip to the pump. However, it’s something several people told KETK News they have experienced at one Longview gas station.

“I have five names plus me,” said Bryan Chappuis, Longview resident. “That’s six people and I think all these people all live in Longview.”

Two people reached out to KETK News to get help after they said they got bad gasoline at the Brake Time gas station on Judson Road in Longview across from Skinner’s.

Bryan Chappuis said it happened to him on May 18 and that it really messed up his car.

“My car ran very roughly,“ Chappuis said. “When I would press the accelerator, the car would actually decrease in speed. My engine light came on.”

Another person, Sally Austin, said it started after her May 3 trip to Brake Time.

“My car was having trouble starting and when I tried to drive it, it lurched forward and it wouldn’t respond,” said Austin.

Austin said her car eventually wouldn’t start altogether and had to be towed, she claimed she had to pay more than $1,000 to get it fixed.

“I had to clean out my savings to be able to pay my bills and use my credit card,” she said.

Chappuis told KETK News his repair bill was more than $600 and that he thought the gas station should be responsible.

“I feel like the gas station should be willing to pay for all of my out-of-pocket costs,” he said.

He said that, so far, he hasn’t heard a response to his complaints.

KETK News also tried reaching someone at the gas station’s headquarters in Houston several times and our requests were not returned.

“I told them that if they didn’t pay up and reimburse me for the charges that I was going to file a claim against them in small claims court,” Austin added.

That’s exactly what both Austin and Chappuis have done.

Austin also filed a complaint with the Texas Department of Licensing and Agreement over the situation.

They told us the case is currently under investigation.

“It’s currently with one of our investigators who is collecting information,” said Tela Mange, Texas Department of Licensing and Agreement. “Once they have gotten the information they need, they will provide that information to one of our enforcement prosecutors.”

KETK News also spoke with a local mechanic shop about getting bad gasoline.

Noah Austin, the lead mechanic with Honest One Auto Care in Tyler, explained what bad fuel can do to a car.

“It causes rough idle. It’ll give you bad fuel efficiency and in really extreme cases, it can stall out the motor,” he said.

Noah added that there’s no way to prevent getting bad fuel but to make sure to go to a dependable place.

“It’s kind of hard to avoid,” he added. “Just read reviews and make sure you’re going to a relatively good-looking gas station.”

Chappuis feared there could be long-lasting effects.

“I’ve lost confidence in the car. I will never shop at another Brake Time gas station again,” Chappuis said.