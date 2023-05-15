LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD named Tarsha Henderson as the new principal for Trout Primary on Monday.

The school’s current principal Cindy Stewart will be the new principal for Brookhollow Elementary.

“I am so excited and grateful to join the wonderful staff at Trout Primary,” Henderson said. “This is where I began as a child. It seems like I have come full circle being a student, a teacher and now the principal. I truly believe all students can learn and I’m excited to work with the Trout team to help develop an enjoyment for learning at an early age.”

Henderson is a graduate of Lufkin High School Class of 1991 with 20 years of experience in education. She is the current assistant principal at Brookhollow Elementary and has previously worked at Trout Primary as a first-grade teacher.

“Tarsha is an excellent administrator who is ready to lead a campus,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “I am excited that she returns to this campus as the principal after being a student at Trout. The full circle is exciting to see. I know that she will do an excellent job.”