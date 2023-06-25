HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – The year was 1921, Warren G. Harding was the 29th president and in a town in Tennessee, Haynes Dugger, who now lives in Sabine County, was born on June 23rd. Fast forward to now and he is celebrating his 102nd birthday.

“I have no idea. It just happened,” said Haynes Dugger, 102-year-old World War II Veteran.

In 1984 he moved to Hemphill and served in World War II as a medic before having a career as an engineer.

“I’m a hillbilly, but I was born in Butler, well, up the river from five miles from town of Butler, Tennessee, Johnson County. My dad was a hillbilly farmer that’s the rest of history,” said Haynes.

Saturday his friends and family held a birthday party for him. His son Richard was able to make it and is amazed by how well his father is doing.

“The fact that he’s lived this long and he’s independent and you know, he has to walk with a cane, and he says, I don’t walk real well, but I sit real good,” said Richard Dugger, Haynes’ son.

He added that his father has a great community around him that takes care of him but is glad he still has his independence.

“He’s still sharp as a tack, I hope I live as long as he does and still have as much wits about me as he does,” said Richard.

Haynes isn’t letting 102 stop him from living his life.

“Wouldn’t even let me drive the golf cart here,” said Richard.

“I have my driver’s license already renewed for two more years,” said Haynes.

When asked how he made it this long he had this to say.

“Like I tell everybody else, keep breathing, that’s all I can answer, I don’t know,” said Haynes.