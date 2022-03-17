SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, a patient allegedly shot two doctors at Affordable Dentures & Implants on Highway 31 in Smith County, and they later died. An East Texas mother of a 2-year-old and her cousin were at the clinic that day and heard gunfire inside.

“I have never been so scared in my life,” said an emotional Kaytlin Davis, who was at the clinic with her son.

The Davis family witnessed the double homicide on what started as a normal day at the dentist and ended as a nightmare.

“Two people went into work and never got to make it home over something so stupid,” said Barbara Hicks, Davis’ cousin.

Steven Alexander Smith, 40, is accused of carrying out the shooting. He joked around with Davis about her son just a few minutes before he allegedly opened fire on the dentists.

“They fixed (the dentures), but he did not want to pay. He wanted a refund, and they couldn’t give him the teeth unless he paid. They took the teeth. He got mad (and) pushed the doctor, started running down the hall yelling (and) cussing at them,” said Davis.

She was scared for her and her son’s life as she crouched down behind a wall while the gunshots fired.

“I froze, and I dropped behind the wall. I did not know what to do. I was mainly worried about the baby,” said Davis.

The family said they are traumatized by the situation and will be seeking therapy to help them cope.