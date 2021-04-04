‘I just started bawling’: Stolen East Texas dog that went viral is back home with her family

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – After several days apart, a Brownsboro woman that went viral has been reunited with her dog.

Charlee, a mix between a corgi and a golden retriever, was missing for several days after she was stolen from a Dollar General parking lot.

Underhill only needed to run in the store for a minute, but didn’t want to leave Charlee in a hot car. She left her 2014 Silver Chrysler 300 running, like she has numerous times before.

When Underhill walked back out, she saw her car pulling out of the parking lot and driving onto the highway. Someone had broken in and taken her car, her purse, but worst of all, Charlee.

She took to social media, asking people to be on the look out. She spent days going everywhere she could think of, trying any lead to get her dog back.

“At first we were heartbroken when she was gone, we just spent the last few days going everywhere like ‘can you help us,'” Underhill said.

Then someone spotted the silver Chrysler in a Brookshire’s parking lot in Mabank. It had been left there, windows cracked, locked with everything inside of it intact. A local woman who had seen the viral Facebook post called it in.

“Whenever I saw the picture that it was my car and heard Charlee was in it, I just started bawling,” Underhill said. “It was so great to hear that she was okay, and I just couldn’t stop crying for hours.”

Above all, Underhill just wanted Charlee back, and she finally has her.

Photo courtesy of Hannah Underhill

“The car was there, and Charlee was there and everything was good, as far as I can see,” Underhill said. “We didn’t get to touch anything, but my purse, my car keys, everything is still in my car.”

Now, Charlee is back home and adjusting after several days away from her family. Underhill said Charlee is a little nervous and a bit shaky, but she has a vet appointment Monday to get checked out.

“We are just so thankful to have her back,” Underhill said. “I want to say thank you to everyone that shared, searched for her and prayed for her, and Lisa Autry for being the person to find her, and Mabank Police, Brownsboro Police, local businesses, all of our friends and family. We are just so thankful to have our baby girl back.”