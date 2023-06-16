VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – When storms ripped through East Texas on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday morning, they brought a lot of hail, rain and strong winds.

A home on CR 2534 in Van Zandt County had a tree fall on it early Friday morning. The homeowners said that the storm was so loud last night that they didn’t even know the tree had fallen.

Vicki Reyes and her husband were woken up around 3 a.m. when they went to look out their front door. Vicki said there was strong wind and she knew there had to be damage, but she was surprised this morning when she walked outside to find that a tree had fallen onto her front porch.

“I just thank God that we are OK, you know the lord had his hand on us and we praise God for that,” Vicki said. “We’re just alive and we are thankful for that.”

Her sons showed up to help remove the tree from the porch and a tree removal company wasn’t far behind. Now, the tree is gone and they are getting an up-close look at the damage. Vicki said she’s glad they have insurance to help.

Trees and power lines are down throughout the area, causing outages and road blocks for people on their morning commute.