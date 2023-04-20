TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One class of Tyler ISD head start students took a creative approach to learning about books, by publishing their own!

They wanted to be just like their principal miss Lauren Smith, who is also a published author.

“We just sat down and I was like okay guys we’re going to publish a book. What would you like for it to be about? And they just started talking about school, and they would say hey I love it when we do this,” said teacher Latraya Lane.

The inspiration behind the book was the students’ love of school.

“Playing with toys in the classroom,” said student Michael Stevenson.

“She reads a book to me everyday when we get ready to go to lunch,” said another student Carter Wood.

They dedicated each page to something the students enjoy about coming to class.

“When they first started, they didn’t like books, they were like ‘why do we have to read a book, we don’t like books’ and then they fell in love with it. So, after we learned what the author and the publisher was, I was like yeah guys we’re doing this,” explained Miss Lane.

The book is also illustrated by the four and five-year-olds, who feel excited to see their creation come to life.

“It made me feel happy,” said student Eriana Ryder.

The class lined up to sign their published work proudly Thursday.

Smith says this book was a way to help the children see the potential within themselves.

“This is just the beginning of all the excellent things they can accomplish, all the things that they have in the future and that’s what we’re here for,” said Smith.

Now it’s something they can read as a class, looking at the story they wrote together.

Miss Lane said it was a fun process, and she hopes to write and publish more books with her future classes.