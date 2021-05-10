‘I never thought that this would happen to me’: East Texas woman recalls being carjacked at gunpoint

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michele Baker likes to always see the good in people. She said it’s only slightly harder to do after her life flashed before her eyes two months ago.

On March 11, Baker drove to Houston with her husband and kids for a livestock show.

After a long night, the family decided to head to the hotel and unload their car. Baker said they were staying at a Holiday Inn and Suites near NRG Stadium.

“My older daughter stayed at the hotel and went to bed so I took my husband and my youngest daughter back over to the NRG stadium and I let them out,” Baker said. “It maybe took me 10 minutes to get back to the hotel and I even pulled into the same parking spot that I left out of.”

By that time, it was 2 a.m. and Baker was alone in the parking lot.

After taking some trash out of her car, she turned around and the unexpected happened. She was carjacked at gunpoint.

“I got out of my car and hit the lock button, and when I turned around, I had two black males, one with a gun to my face and one with a gun to my side and they said ‘give me your keys,’” Baker said.

One of the men pushed her up against a nearby car, and she slipped on water and fell.

In that moment, the men grabbed her car keys hanging on her wrist by a big circle keychain.

“The one with the gun to my head, he stood there for a little bit and just held the gun to my head. And the one with the gun to the side, he hopped in the back seat of my car and said ‘lets just go lets just go bro now.’ So he grabbed my keys, and they got in my car and they just took off,” Baker said.

The Monday after the incident, Baker’s car was found burned.

“Some passerby’s had seen it burning and it was still smoldering. She said that the only way they knew it was my car was because there was a vin number on the motor,” she said.

Investigators say that the car jackers still have not been found.

Baker is still healing just a couple months after that traumatic moment. She said she feels blessed her children, ages 20, 17 and 14 weren’t with her.

“I have acute PTSD, but the more I talk about it, I feel better,” Baker said.

She said for the first time in her life, she talks with a therapist to help her cope.

“I never thought that this would happen to me, and it did. I’m very lucky, because maybe next time, I won’t be so lucky.” Michele Baker

Baker said she learned to pay more attention to her surroundings and hope her story serves as a reminder for others to do the same.

“If I am in the car myself I lock my doors, if I’m getting gas I lock my doors. You know I’m doing way better about that. I used to, if I was getting gas, I’d have that door open pumping gas, purse all in the seat. But not anymore.”

Baker said she will continue finding the good in life while being aware of the bad.