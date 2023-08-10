ARP, Texas (KETK) – Temperatures across East Texas are continuing to have an impact.

“I think the heat is a little bit more intense,” said Craig Robinson, Arp ISD Chief of Police.

Arp and Malakoff squared off for a scrimmage Thursday evening with both teams preparing for the upcoming season.

But players had to deal with some intense heat while competing.

The head trainer at Arp ISD Marshall Jelden said while temperatures were higher than expected, he said him and his staff do a good job getting players prepared.

“These kids have been kind of playing in this,” Jelden said. “There’s a reason UIL requires a climatization and that’s kind of what these players have been doing throughout two-a-days.”

Jelden added players have been taught how to handle these conditions.

“We’ve been pushing fluids all week long,” Jelden said. “Pushing electrolytes. Water as well.”

Jelden added these types of practices in these conditions will only help the players come game time.

“Running through the amount of plays that you would run in a game during this kind of setting {and} being out here as long as you probably would during a game,” Jelden added.

Giving some perspective on what the players were dealing without on the field, a field thermometer KETK used said it was about 120 degrees.

Industrial fans were even brought to help cool players down.

“It’ll be nice if we can get some of those big ones that some of those colleges have that push mist and stuff like that,” Jelden said.

Jelden added any kind of air around the players is beneficial.