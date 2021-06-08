‘I thought it was coming toward us’: Tyler woman recalls moment when she saw tornado

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas couple witnessed the tornado that went through Tyler on Tuesday.

The pair, who live at The Cascades, were going through their morning routine. Suzy Bruce was sitting in a chair on her iPad, and she was listening to an audio version of the Bible. Then, she looked outside her window and saw a tornado starting to form.

She said it happened so fast that she didn’t think to record a video.

“I thought it was coming toward us at first but then we saw that the wind was taking it northeast. Then, we got up and looked out the window, and there were two other funnels beside it. There were three traveling along together. They would come down and go back up into the clouds and come down again,” added Bruce.

She lives on the 8th floor, and she never expected to see the twister because she didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning until later.

This was her first time witnessing a tornado, and she still couldn’t believe it.