PICKTON, Texas (KETK)- In parts of Hopkins County, initial reports indicate several homes in Pickton were severely damaged. Now the community is banding together to clean up the mess and support each other.

“My son was just running around right before it happened,” said Sierra Carden, Pickton resident.

Sierra Carden was on her way to pick up her oldest daughter at the bus stop when she said she saw a funnel cloud over her neighbor’s backyard.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed there was an EF-1 tornado in Pickton. The top winds were 110 mph.

“I took off running, went towards my car, it lifted me up a few times, but I was determined to get to that car,” said Carden.

Her other 3 children were in the car. She laid on top of them as the garage was picked up. The car was left with little damage and everyone inside was safe, but Carden had one thing on her mind.

“My daughter, she was not home from off that bus, I was freaking out because I was like oh my god the last time I would see her was this morning,” said Carden.

Eventually, they were reunited but the family lost their home. Pastor Mike Haun of the Tabernacle Baptist Church saw his community was in need and knew just what to do.

“Give them a meal and help them out,” said Pastor Mike Haun, Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The church began cooking and has opened their doors to the community.

“A meal should be the last thing they have to worry about,” said Haun.

Huan says as long as there is a need he will continue to feed his community.

“We fed a little bit between 50 and 70 right now and I’m sure they are going to keep coming in,” said Haun.

Carden says the whole town has come together to help each other and it’s been amazing to watch.

“For me seeing people like this in a small community to get together it’s amazing and I’ve teared up times because of it,” said Carden.

She knows it will take time to rebuild but all that matters is everyone is safe and together. Carden says thankfully they have a place to stay and she is thankful for everyone that has reached out to help.

Pastor Mike Haun says if you would like to help you can reach out to him at haunmw@yahoo.com or 902-243-0665.